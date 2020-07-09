Stanthorpe’s staggering SPER debt revealed

CLAMPING DOWN: Queenslander have amassed an enormous amount of SPER debt, including here in Stanthorpe.

STANTHORPE residents owe almost $2 million in unpaid fines, ranking it among the worst for the region.

According to new SPER data taken between July 2019 and May 2020, the 4380 postcode owes a total of $1,891,000 to the state for court and government agency imposed fines.

The state Southern Downs electorate owes a jaw-dropping $7,848,000 in fines.

This new data comes as 4300 debtors across Queensland sought a deferral in March of up to 90 days as part of the collection agency’s response to coronavirus.

According to SPER spokesman, the data reflected the seriousness of Stanthorpe’s debt to the agency.

“SPER debts don’t just go away and the consequences can be serious, so it’s important that people deal with their debt or contact SPER if they need more time to pay,” he said.

“SPER is always willing to reach acceptable payment arrangements based on an individual’s circumstances and can take a tailored approach to a person’s debt history.”

Stanthorpe closely followed the front runner for the Southern Downs state electorate region, Warwick, at a considerably higher $3,288,000.

Stanthorpe’s debt was higher than that amassed by postcode 4820, that of Charters Towers, who racked up $1,853,000 of debt.

The 4850 postcode — encompassing Ingham, Lucinda and Forrest Beach — sits at $1,895,000.

Comparing Queensland Police Service crime maps for the same period of time, drug offences were the most common charges at 241, followed by traffic offences at 148.

At the end of May, Queenslanders owed SPER just shy of $1.3 billion with southeast residents among the worse offenders.

TOP 10 POSTCODES FOR SPER DEBT IN THE SOUTHERN DOWNS

– 4370 (Warwick): $3,288,000

– 4380 (Stanthorpe): $1,891,000

– 4390 (Goondiwindi): $1,056,000

– 4387 (Inglewood): $412,000

– 4362 (Allora): $219,000

– 4373 (Killarney): $150,000

– 4383 (Wallangarra): $142,000

– 4388 (Yelarbon): $132,000

– 4385 (Texas): $130,000

– 4382 (Ballandean): $91,000