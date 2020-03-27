Stanthorpe’s quarantine history and how we can learn from it

Quarantine camps at Wallangarra in 1919. The rope indicates where the border is.

A CENTURY ago the world was in a similar fight to the one it faces presently.

The Spanish flu outbreak of 1918-1919 killed somewhere between 50 and 100 million people across the globe.

Australia was not spared. Some 15,000 people are estimated to have died from what they mainly referred to at the time as 'pneumonic influenza', although the exact number is far from certain.

This week, the Queensland border was shut to NSW to help slow the spread of COVID-19.

In 1919, the same thing happened, turning Stanthorpe and Wallangarra into tent cities.

Two Stanthorpe men, quarantined, disobeyed instructions and went AWOL, with one of the men later dying.

The team at Stanthorpe Haunted Houses References has retold the story as part of their 'Strange and Unfortunate Deaths' series.

"Queensland in the early stages managed to contain the outbreak which spread through NSW like wild fire," their statement reads.

"The Stanthorpe region saw some of the first outbreaks and quarantine stations were built on the borders to stop people crossing from NSW.

"Stanthorpe residents could not leave the area, as they themselves were quarantined.

"Stanthorpe and Wallangarra become a tent city for Queenslanders who couldn't go home and people from NSW trying to cross the border in mass migration to escape into Queensland where it was considered safer.

"Two local Stanthorpe men broke out of the quarantine and went on the run.

"One was infected with the virus and helped spread the flu to Warwick and then onto Brisbane who were battling to keep it out.

"The guy who was infected died only a few days later, the other we don't know what happened to.

"The media put out bulletins to find the two quarantine escapees and caused a lot of panic in Brisbane.

"The first death in Stanthorpe was very big news as the state was already on edge about the Spanish flu getting past containment zones.

"We find it sad to hear that two idiots left the containment zone and put the entire states population at risk."

Has Stanthorpe learnt from the lessons of the past?

Stanthorpe Senior Sergeant Gerard Brady said initial confusion about the border restrictions is beginning to dissipate.

"As information gets out there people seem to understand what they need to be doing.

"It's an evolving situation and everyone is understanding that now and accommodating to it a little better," Sen Sgt Brady said.