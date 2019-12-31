Stanthorpe’s cutest babies are active and cheeky

Twin brothers Ryder and Grayson have been named Stanthorpe's cutest babies.

TWO “very cheeky” seven-month-old twins have won the hearts of the community, being named Stanthorpe’s cutest babies.

Ryder and Grayson Gunnlaugsson took out the Stanthorpe competition, and their mother Teah Templeman said they already shared an unbreakable bond.

“They love spending time together.

“Always laughing at each other,” she said.

The boys both love spending time with their family, especially their grandparents.

Ryder and Grayson might look innocent, but Teah said the partners in crime loved getting up to mischief together.

“They will get into anything they can find.

“The Christmas tree and all of the presents,” she said.

Grayson and Ryder are both happy, cheeky and active boys.

The boys were born in April earlier this year, six weeks before their due date.

They both spent three weeks in the special care nursery at Toowoomba hospital before coming home to Stanthorpe.

Ryder and Grayson might look the same, but they couldn’t be more different, according to Teah.

Grayson and his twin brother already share an unbreakable bond.

“They both have such big but different personalities.

“Really happy boys,” she said.

Ryder and his twin brother both love playing outside.

Teah said Ryder and Grayson are both active boys who love being outside spending time with their family.

“They love watching the dogs play.

“And watching dad play with the cars.

“Spending time with their family, especially their grandparents,” she said.