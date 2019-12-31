Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Twin brothers Ryder and Grayson have been named Stanthorpe's cutest babies.
Twin brothers Ryder and Grayson have been named Stanthorpe's cutest babies.
News

Stanthorpe’s cutest babies are active and cheeky

Saavanah Bourke
31st Dec 2019 8:49 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

TWO “very cheeky” seven-month-old twins have won the hearts of the community, being named Stanthorpe’s cutest babies.

Ryder and Grayson Gunnlaugsson took out the Stanthorpe competition, and their mother Teah Templeman said they already shared an unbreakable bond.

“They love spending time together.

“Always laughing at each other,” she said.

The boys both love spending time with their family, especially their grandparents.
The boys both love spending time with their family, especially their grandparents.

Ryder and Grayson might look innocent, but Teah said the partners in crime loved getting up to mischief together.

“They will get into anything they can find.

“The Christmas tree and all of the presents,” she said.

Grayson and Ryder are both happy, cheeky and active boys.
Grayson and Ryder are both happy, cheeky and active boys.

The boys were born in April earlier this year, six weeks before their due date.

They both spent three weeks in the special care nursery at Toowoomba hospital before coming home to Stanthorpe.

Ryder and Grayson might look the same, but they couldn’t be more different, according to Teah.

Grayson and his twin brother already share an unbreakable bond.
Grayson and his twin brother already share an unbreakable bond.

“They both have such big but different personalities.

“Really happy boys,” she said.

Ryder and his twin brother both love playing outside.
Ryder and his twin brother both love playing outside.

Teah said Ryder and Grayson are both active boys who love being outside spending time with their family.

“They love watching the dogs play.

“And watching dad play with the cars.

“Spending time with their family, especially their grandparents,” she said.

mums and babies stanthorpe babies stanthorpe cutest baby twins
Stanthorpe Border Post

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Weather temperatures swelter as new year approaches

        Weather temperatures swelter as new year approaches

        News A weather forecast from the Bureau of Metereology as we prepare to head into 2020.

        The faces of 2019 Darling Downs road toll

        premium_icon The faces of 2019 Darling Downs road toll

        News 55 people killed on southern Queensland roads in 2019.

        The ‘new normal’ nightmare as fire seasons worsen on Downs

        premium_icon The ‘new normal’ nightmare as fire seasons worsen on Downs

        News FIREFIGHTERS and BOM recount horror of spring season, call for reinforcements.

        Angry bees swarm on police after a motorist hits their hive

        premium_icon Angry bees swarm on police after a motorist hits their hive

        Crime Two officers and a woman were treated for multiple stings