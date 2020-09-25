Stanthorpe woman smashes chair over ex-partner’s head

VIOLENT OUTBURST: Police were called to the home after reports the woman had hit the man over the head with a chair.

A MOTHER has lashed out at her ex-partner in an explosive outburst, hitting him in the face with a mobile phone and smashing a chair over his head.

The 22-year-old woman, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was at the man’s Stanthorpe home on August 9, when police were called about an assault.

Stanthorpe Magistrates Court heard the woman was suffering from a mental health episode after her family had threatened to take her one-year-old son.

Police prosecutor Ken Wiggan said police found the man hiding in his car in the carport.

He was taken to hospital with cuts and bruises to his face.

Duty lawyer Phil Crook said the woman was living with her ex-partner at the time, despite a domestic violence order prohibiting her from contacting him.

“She was affected by alcohol and was under great stress,” Mr Crook said.

“She was under stress because her family tend to blackmail her, saying they would come down and take her child from her.”

Mr Crook told the court the woman tried to help her ex-partner after assaulting him.

“She tried to help him with the bleeding at the time, but he wouldn’t let her because he was obviously upset by the particular incident.”

Magistrate Julian Noud said the woman was lucky “nothing tragic happened” as a result of her outburst.

The woman pleaded guilty to one count of contravening a domestic violence order.

She was fined $450 and no conviction was recorded.

