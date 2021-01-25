Stanthorpe water management to receive $900K+ boost

Stanthorpe’s water infrastructure are set to receive a federal funding boost worth nearly $1 million.

The project was one of nine Local Economic Recovery projects awarded a slice of $8.9 million by the Australian and Queensland governments.

Member for Maranoa David Littleproud said the Stanthorpe investment was designed to support recovery in a region hit hard by the 2019-20 bushfires.

“In our area, $940,000 will go to Southern Downs Regional Council for the Smart Water Meters project,” Mr Littleproud said.

“This project will install smart metering technology in Stanthorpe, which will help to adapt the built environment to future climate and natural hazard conditions.

“The technology will help council drive behaviour changes in water consumption, to deliver a more secure water supply and lower the costs associated with excess consumption and leakage.”

RELEVANT NEWS:

FAST TRACK: Plan for $900K+ Stanthorpe water meters greenlit

$1.9M WIN: Warwick Dragway’s huge plans for 2021 comeback

“The devastating effects of the fires have been exacerbated even further by the COVID-19 pandemic, so I am pleased to see this funding flowing to Maranoa communities, to aid in their recovery.”

The projects announced today are the third round of projects announced in Queensland and the first for 2021.

Federal and state governments have so far announced $36.8 million for bushfire recovery projects under the Local Economic Recovery program.

Two were announced for the Maranoa electorate last year, including the $1.9 million Morgan Park Dragway upgrade.

The latest announcement brings the total projects approved under the program in Queensland to 27 with a total value of more than $26 million, with further projects still to be approved.

MORE STANTHORPE NEWS:

Stern warning dished out over water overuse

Funding boost to help residents upskill, work in region