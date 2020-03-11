Stanthorpe through and through: Archbishop fondly remembered

John Bathersby (pictured right) with brother Mike and sisters Sue and Anne in Stanthorpe.

THE family of the late Archbishop John Bathersby say they’re focusing on the good memories of a ‘Stanthorpe boy through and through’ rather than his final days.

The Granite Belt community is mourning his loss, alongside the Catholic world, after he passed away on Monday.

Archbishop Bathersby was born in Stanthorpe in 1936 to John Thomas, a publican at the Country Club Hotel, and Grace Bathersby.

He was ordained in Stanthorpe parish by Bishop William Brennan on June 30, 1961.

His first seven years as a priest were spent in Goondiwindi before he was sent to Rome for further studies in 1969.

Later, he was appointed Bishop of Cairns in 1986 and later became Archbishop of Brisbane in 1992. It was a role he held until 2011.

“We maintained a vigil by his bedside all of last week,” his brother, Mike Bathersby said.

“We knew John was dying, it was just a matter of when the good Lord took him.”

Archbishop Bathersby suffered a massive stroke on February 26 which hospitalised him until his final day.

“He obviously had a very strong heart and battled hard,” Mike said.

Mr Bathersby paid tribute to his brother, saying he loved a beer, a punt on the horses and was a fine sportsmen in his youth.

“He was a very natural cricketer and rugby league man. A very good sportsmen.

“He was known to indulge in the horses at times.”

Despite that, his decision to become a clergyman wasn’t a surprise to the family.

“We were quite a religious family growing up.”

Their father was an SP bookie, an illegal practice, in the days of no TAB.

“Dad made the famous comment when John told him he was going to the seminary … dad said ‘well you’re one bloody loser I’ve got’. It was just a bit of a family joke,” Mike said.

Archbishop Bathersby had always wanted to spend his remaining days in Stanthorpe, but the impacts of dementia forced his return to Brisbane.

He died at the Wesley Hospital at Auchenflower, age 83.

“He loved Stanthorpe. He was a real Stanthorpe boy.”

St Joseph’s School named a building in his honour in 2011.

School principal Andrew Kendall recognised his service to the school, where he did his primary education.

“Archbishop John Bathersby is one of the most notable students to attend St Joseph’s School and the most significant past student who has served in the clergy.

“He will be remembered fondly by all in our community,” Mr Kendall said.

St Joseph’s parish priest Father Brian Connolly offered his condolences.

“Myself and the parishioners extend our deepest sympathy to the Archbishop’s sister Carmel Mahoney, and brother Michael and Mary and their families and his sisters Sue Nolan and Anne Johnson.

“A special Mass will be offered in St. Joseph’s Church on Friday, March 20 at 5.30pm for Archbishop John to which parishioners, friends and those who knew the Archbishop would be most welcome.”

A funeral mass is being planned at the Cathedral of St Stephen in Brisbane.