Stanthorpe swimmers smashing goals

TAKE YOUR MARKS: 13 & over aged women's 50m freestyle race start.

STANTHORPE swimmers have shown they are the one’s to watch this competition season, using the home soil to their advantage.

The annual Stanthorpe Open Swim Meet was deemed a success according to Stanthorpe Swimming Club coach Gail Smail, with athletes swimming their way to the top.

Smail said 18 swimming clubs and 200 swimmers across the Darling Downs participated in the event, with more than 600 races swam on the day.

“Our Stanthorpe swimmers performed very well.

“Bringing home a swag of medals and 80 new personal best times were set,” she said.

The NetPro Sponsored Skins event had athletes swimming for cash, with a total amount of $500 up for grabs.

“We had four representatives in the women’s event. Aliesha Rodgers, Ella Wishart, Brooke O’Brien and Hannah McMeniman,” Smail said.

“They all made it through to the third and second rounds with Aliesha bringing home third place.”

As for the mens, Ben Armbruster walked away with the top cash prize and the 16 and Over Age Champion.

SIBLING RIVALRY: Isaac and William Kay neck and neck in the 9-12 years 50m breath stroke.

Smail said swimmers from Under 7’s right up to Open ages were involved, with 13 of Stanthorpe Swimming Club members qualifing for the upcoming State Sprints competition.

“The meet will be held at Chandler in Brisbane on the 15th and 16th of February.”

Smail said results like these prove to swimmers that training is paying off.

SUCCESS: Stanthorpe Swimming Club Team with coach Gail Smail.

“They train twice a day so it is good to see such great results.

“It was a very successful day and a great opportunity to support Stanthorpe Swimming Club.”

Swimmers won’t be getting a break anytime soon, training harder than ever in the lead-up to Regional Championships held at Milne Bay in Toowoomba in early March.

As for the school competition, St Joseph’s will hit the pool on February 7 with Stanthorpe State High School on February 21 and the Border Districts meet on February 12.

The Granite Belt Trials for primary schools will take place in early February.