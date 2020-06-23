Stanthorpe students to benefit from cyber-bullying program

STUDENTS from St Joseph’s School will be one of 55 schools across the state to benefit from new cyber-bullying programs designed to create awareness around the dangers of the internet.

The initial $750,000 rollout will be funded by the Queensland Government, partnering with Dolly’s Dream and the Alannah and Madeline Foundation, two charities that aim to change the culture of bullying in schools and communities.

The long-term change program is designed to educate, track, monitor and prevent bullying and cyber-bullying.

St Joseph’s School principal Andrew Kendall said online safety had always been a priority for his team.

“We consider access to technology an essential to learning – and all students have access to various school devices and, for many, access to private devices,” Mr Kendall said.

“We are very grateful for the opportunity to access the program and receive funding for the implementation of the program.

“It will add to the overall online safety of our students.”

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said cyber-bullying was one of the biggest issues facing society today.

“Cyber-bullying enables the troubles young people experience through the day that just don’t end at the school gate,” Ms Palaszczuk said.

“Yes, the internet is a great place for students to learn and socialise. Sadly, however, there are so many traps and risks out there just waiting to snare and damage them.

“It’s imperative we teach our school communities about online behaviours, social media and the tools needed to tackle cyber-bullying.

“It’s encouraging to see such a large mix of state and non-state schools right round Queensland have applied to be part of this latest vital initiative.”

Alannah and Madeline Foundation chief executive Lesley Podesta welcomed the opportunity to work with more Queensland schools.

“We have to do everything we can to make sure children are safe from cyber-bullying,” Ms Podesta said.

“Being able to work with so many Queensland schools gives us the opportunity to educate more students, teachers and parents and to raise awareness of the potential risks of cyber-bullying.”