Stanthorpe school prepares for online learning

UNCERTAIN: St Joseph's School students will prepare to take their studies online in the event of school closures.

LEARNING will continue as normal for students at St Joseph’s School according to principal Andrew Kendall.

Mr Kendall said St Joseph’s School is currently planning to deliver online learning in the event of school closures.

“In the event of a school closure, learning will continue for students.

“We are planning for the delivery of online learning and the provision of work to students to allow them to continue their learning at home,” he said.

His main concern, along with majority of other principals across Queensland is the effect this disruption is going to have on students learning.

“We acknowledge there may need to be modifications to assessment requirements,” Mr Kendall said.

“Consultation will occur with the Queensland Curriculum and Assessment Authority (QCAA) in relation to senior schooling.

“The QCCA is currently planning how to support schools preparing for likely disruption to teaching and learning owing to coronavirus.”

Prime Minister Scott Morrison has announced Australia’s toughest measures yet on social distancing, in a bid to slow the spread of coronavirus and to allow health and other vital workers to keep performing their jobs.

But he says the medical advice on school closures remains unchanged, pointing repeatedly to evidence that children rarely suffer serious illness if they become infected.

A week ago, Queensland Teachers Union president Kevin Bates told teachers the only thing to be done was to follow the official advice about school operations.

But his comments have hardened in recent days, and he’s been acknowledging the anger and anxiety among teachers statewide.

“You cannot argue that the whole community should shut down, and we should keep our schools open without any change,” he told ABC radio after the prime minister ordered Australia’s primary places of social gathering to close from midday.

The QTU Executive is due to meet for an emergency session on Monday morning, to consider the federal government’s social shutdown measures announced on Sunday.