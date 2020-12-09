Stanthorpe sanctuary saved by generous 600-item donation

IN NEED: A young kangaroo in care at Stanthorpe’s Kangaroo Kapers Wildlife. Picture: Kangaroo Kapers Wildlife

IN NEED: A young kangaroo in care at Stanthorpe’s Kangaroo Kapers Wildlife. Picture: Kangaroo Kapers Wildlife

DOZENS of small Stanthorpe businesses benefited hugely from the weekend’s Merry Muster markets, though perhaps none more so than this wildlife sanctuary and its animals in need.

The Kangaroo Kapers Wildlife haven received about 580 items at the Saturday event.

The donation will prove essential over coming summer months and included both food stuffs and general supplies.

Sanctuary founder Kylie Hibberd was overwhelmed by the result after she initially reached out to the Merry Muster’s Stanthorpe organisers to hold a craft stall.

“The baby food, tinned fruit, and that sort of thing is essential for all the animals. We’re coming out of the winter period with no rain and no grass, then coming into summer on the back foot, so every bit counts.”

After years of hardship through drought and then the horrific Stanthorpe bushfires, Ms Hibberd said the heartwarming donations would make all the difference for animals in need.

“I look after kangaroos, wallabies, possums, and birds. Numbers have been increasing over the last couple of years, and we’re finding the animals are starting to come in malnourished and unwell,” she said.

“That means it’s taking a lot more to get them stable and to recuperate, so a lot more resources, vet bills, medications, supplements, and that sort of thing.

“An absolutely massive thank you to the Merry Muster team for coming out, because it wasn’t just one person affected, it was the whole township and community.”

Merry Muster founder Kristin Bonner wrote on social media she was “absolutely floored” with the goods donations received throughout the event, which she said totalled half the equivalent of a semi-trailer.

Other recipients included Warwick volunteer Julie Unwin as part of her Share the Dignity drive.

