Stanthorpe resident finding her way through enduring drought

LIKE FAMILY: Carol Rix and her llama Paladin having a cuddle.

AT 72-YEARS-OLD, most people would long for the white sandy beaches and tropical paradise of Airlie Beach.

That however is not the dream of animal loving Stanthorpe resident Carol Rix.

“I run the animal nursery for the Stanthorpe Show, and at the end of the month it will be my 20th year organising it,” Ms Rix said.

“I couldn’t tell you the exact number I have but I tried to count them all recently and I think I got to around 85 animals.

“There’s horses, goats, donkeys, sheep, cattle, poultry, llamas, alpacas, dogs, cats – the only thing I haven’t got that I would love to get is a camel but that’s for another day.”

Feeding 85 mouths is a tiring and expensive effort for Ms Rix, who said the ongoing drought has put significant strain on both her and her animals.

“It’s been hard going with the drought, over Christmas I was given quite a lot of hampers,” she said.

“There have been times where everything in the fridge, freezer and the cupboards were empty.

“Being on the pension doesn’t make it easy either but my animals are extremely important to me and they’re my family.”

Life alone on the property can be emotionally draining and lonely, which is why Ms Rix turned to the Facebook group Adopt a Farmer’s Wife.

“It’s very hard to put a post up to say I’m struggling, you’re so grateful for the help but it’s hard to be on the receiving end because you feel inadequate,” she said.

“To feel that there is someone out there that cares about you is fantastic.

“People can reach out and talk to someone – we Aussies are pretty tough but it is a pretty great strain on someone at the moment.”

In a matter of hours, Ms Rix had been ‘adopted’ by Airlie Beach resident Cass O’Neil.

“I’d been sitting on the side for a bit, but I saw Carol’s post and I guess we’ve got a few things in common loving animals, she’s a bit of an older lady, and she’s living out her dreams living on the land,” Ms O’Neil said.

“I’ve got those same passions and I just wanted to reach out and support someone that has a lot of common interests.

“I think at the moment, with everything that is going on, it seems to be a really catalyst for bringing people together.”

The online friendship is still in its early days, however Ms Rix can see the benefit of having someone to communicate with.

“City people really have no idea what is going on in the country, and this group is giving them an insight into what people are facing,” she said.

“This group will show country folk that are doing it tough that they aren’t on their own, there are other people in similar circumstances.

“You’re part of a community, suddenly you’re not just struggling on wondering how you’ll cope.”

While Ms Rix remains positive, she said there is one thing that keeps her going.

“Even my animals get depressed, they’re fed up with not having grass to pick at,” she said.

“But they brighten my day, they’ll do something sweet or funny and I realise it’s all worth it.”