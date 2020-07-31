Stanthorpe rental market flourishing

NO MORE HOMES: Stanthorpe real estate agents say there is a shortage of properties available but it isn’t concerning.

STANTHORPE real estate agents say the region’s rental market is in a strong position despite the limited number of properties currently available.

The relaxation of coronavirus restrictions and greater flexibility on working from home has increased the demand for the Granite Belt’s quiet lifestyle, according to one agent.

Stanthorpe Real Estate property manager Peter Duncan said the interest in rentals over the past six weeks had grown significantly.

“It’s actually quite strong for a range of reasons, we’ve got people who are moving here from the city who have been in isolation in town houses and wanting more room,” Mr Duncan said.

“We’ve got a lot of people here who will be buying but want to get a feel for the area by renting for six to 12 months.

“And a lot of people are moving here because they’re working from home, so why work in Brisbane.”

There are currently just 17 rental properties listed on realestate.com.au, with no more expected to hit the market soon, according to Mr Duncan.

“It’s fairly tied up at this stage,” he said.

“We don’t have anyone that is leaving the district or anything like that; they’re not suffering from a mass exodus of people.”

While the average price of a rental property sits at $300 per week, Mr Duncan said it was unlikely there would be any price fluctuation on the market.

“Stanthorpe holds its rental figures really well and we have a shorter vacancy period than Warwick and Tenterfield,” he said.

“You’re looking at a two to three-week vacancy.

“It’ll hold steady, we won’t go backwards because of the virus.”

