Stanthorpe pooch claims fame online during pandemic

PAWFECT: Stanthorpe Little Theatre youth director Annie Mitchell dressed as Romeo and Labrador Luna as Juliet from the play Romeo and Juliet.

A HOUSEHOLD pet is indulging in her 15 minutes of fame during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The challenge that the Stanthorpe Little Theatre put out into the community at the start of last week had a smaller response than what youth director Annie Mitchell was hoping for.

Despite the lack of community engagement, Ms Mitchell said she and two children Lilly and Morgan did exactly what any great performer would do under the circumstances, improvise.

“The kids didn’t want to put on the wig so we decided to dress up Luna our dog instead,” she said.

Luna dressed up as Mary Poppins.

“After such a good response on Facebook we just went along with it.

“The people love it. It is something they look forward to each day.

“Luna even has her own Instagram account now.”

It is a win-win situation for the entire family, with both Lily and Morgan learning something new about the theatre every day.

“We will sit down and discuss the play, look at the plot and the characters,” Ms Mitchell said.

She said the “extremely patient” two-year-old Labrador was very easy going and happy to help her family in a time of need.

Luna dressed up as Shylock from Shakespeare's play 'The Merchant of Venice’.

“She is an assistance dog for Lilly,” Ms Mitchell said.

It’s not Luna’s first time in the spotlight, scoring herself a gold medal at last year’s Stanthorpe Show.

Moving forward with the challenge, Ms Mitchell hopes the community will take the time to become more involved and learn the different genres of theatre.