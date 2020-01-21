Stanthorpe police search for woman caught on bodycam

SEVERAL motorists are on the road to facing serious charges after a number of offences were detected on Stanthorpe streets this week.

A “mysterious” Mazda 323 with New South Wales registration plates was discovered by police on the side of the road on Friday, January 17, according to Acting Senior Sergeant Shane Gleeson.

“Crews were patrolling a local street and it just didn’t look right,” Sgt Gleeson said.

“They did a rego check and it came up as being stolen.”

Wallangarra police stopped to question a 50-year-old man and a 28-year-old woman from Coffs Harbour the day before, after the car broke down on the side of the road.

Body cam footage captured the couple inside the car but no further action was taken as the car wasn’t reported stolen at that time.

The footage enabled Stanthorpe police to locate and arrest the male driver, who posted bail and will appear at the Toowoomba Magistrates Court in February.

Police continue to search for the female occupant of the car and there is a warrant out for her arrest.

Sgt Gleeson suspects the woman may have returned to New South Wales.

A number of people were also detected drug driving at RBT sites.

On Saturday, January 18 a 35-year-old Tenterfield man was found in the Stanthorpe MC with drugs and drug paraphernalia.

The same day, on the New England Highway, a 28-year-old Applethorpe man and a 46-year-old Kenilworth man were each charged with drug driving.

A 19-year-old Stanthorpe woman was charged with drunk driving on Mackenzie St and a 66-year-old New South Wales man was intercepted and found to be drug driving on Davadi St.

Since January 16, Stanthorpe police have charged two men for unlicensed driving, two men with contravening a domestic violence order and one man for disqualified driving.