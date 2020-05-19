Stanthorpe pharmacies prepare to follow through on gov’t pledge

SOME logistics still need to be ironed out before Stanthorpe pharmacies begin utilising digital scripts.

Queensland is the latest state to allow the prescribing of medicines through a digital image.

Under the special arrangement, which started Monday, May 18, prescribers can provide a digital image or copy of a person’s prescription following a telehealth consultation to the patient’s pharmacy of choice via fax, email or text message.

The announcement by Minister for Health and Ambulance Services Steven Miles brings Queensland in line with other states and territories.

Stanthorpe Amcal Pharmacy’s Hamish Heads said they’d welcome any reduction in their paper loads.

“The legislation is all in place now,” Mr Heads said.

“We will be offering it but it’s a matter of getting the logistics and software to do so sorted.”

Once that rolls into place, he believes they’ll be ready.

“I know most doctors in town are prepared for it.

“We’ve been prepared for a little while.

“It’s still a little bit of a way off before it’s normalised though,” Mr Heads said.

Stanthorpe Amcal Pharmacy already has a phone App that people can order and manage scripts through.

“We just keep the physical scripts in the pharmacy and we’ve always done free local delivery.

“I think it probably makes it a tad easier for patients to stay in their home … especially the elderly if they’re isolating.”

Mr Heads couldn’t give a definitive date for when it digital scripts would start in Stanthorpe, but he did say it’ll take time to get it right.

“I think with anything like that there will be teething problems.

“It certainly has the potential to make life a lot easier for doctors, patients and pharmacies,” he said.

Mr Heads, who operates both Stanthorpe Amcal and Guardian Pharmacy in partnership with Michael Lane and Stewart Hume, said Guardian would be rolling out an updated App soon that will offer the same services as Amcal’s.

“Hopefully we’ll see that in the next couple weeks.”

The digital prescription changes will remain in place until the end of September this year, allowing time to further develop technological changes to the prescription process.