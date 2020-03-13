Stanthorpe oztag players down one but not giving up

ON FIRE: Players from Stanthorpe and the Gold Coast with coach Darcy Filmer.

OZTAG: Players representing Stanthorpe at this weekend’s Senior State Cup on the Sunshine Coast are doing our region proud, with nothing left to give when the hooter signalled full time on their first game.

Stanthorpe coach Darcy Filmer said the four Gold Coast players who teamed up with Stanthorpe’s reps are lifting the team’s hopes of success at this year’s competition.

“Those first couple of games are going to be a bit scratchy, but they will get the hang of it,” Filmer said.

Going down 5-1 in their first game against Labrador Rabbits, Gold Coast fill-in Kiya Drew who joined the Stanthorpe team of 10 said he was hopeful the team could pull a win out of the bag in their next game at 1.30pm today.

“The start of the game was a little bit rusty but by the end of the game we came together and gave the other team a bit of a crack.”

Gold Coast player Rhys Hillsley said “it’s never good to get a loss but I don’t think the score board doesn’t really tell the story.”

Stanthorpe’s small oztag contingent has joined hundreds of players from across the state at the three day carnival underway at Sunshine Coast Stadium.