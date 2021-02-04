Stanthorpe mum deals marijuana to feed own habit

IN COURT: The Stanthorpe mum pleaded guilty to supplying marijuana on nearly 10 occasions. Picture: iStock/Bastiaan Slabbers

A Stanthorpe mother convicted of supplying marijuana on about 10 occasions has claimed she only ever sourced the drug for herself and a friend.

Laura Jacqueline Woodall was busted for her drug dealing on July 29, when police found messages related to arranged drug sales on another man’s phone.

The Stanthorpe Magistrates Court heard a further search of the 22-year-old’s own phone revealed eight arrangements to source marijuana for herself or her friend between March 7 and April 26 last year.

Police prosecutor Ken Wiggan said the Stanthorpe woman only ever dealt with small amounts of marijuana.

The mother appeared in court with an otherwise clean criminal history.

According to defence lawyer Clare Hine, Woodall started using marijuana occasionally at the beginning of last year, which eventually led to supplying her friend.

Ms Hine added her client was “mortified” to be in court, and was determined to turn over a new leaf and focus on her family.

Woodall pleaded guilty to eight counts of supplying dangerous drugs and one count of possessing an item connected to a crime.

She was fined $750 and no conviction was recorded.

