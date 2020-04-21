Stanthorpe motorists miss out as fuel prices crash around state

LOWEST PRICES: Kerry Muller and Jason Lofts from the Ballandean General Store and Bakery. Picture: File/Matthew Purcell

STANTHORPE seems to be in a petrol price bubble of its own with everywhere surrounding the town offering drastically cheaper fuel.

The Caltex, Woolworths, Metro, BP and Stanthorpe Fuel and Services in town all sit at 124.9 or 125.9 for unleaded.

Right now, Stanthorpe's fuel prices are some of the highest in Queensland.

Comparatively, fuel prices in Warwick range from 111.7 to 118.9.

The most you'll pay in Toowoomba is 89.9, with some as low as 85.9.

It's between 98.9 and 108.9 in Goondiwindi and 114.9 in Wallangarra.

You'll pay 117.9 at the Liberty at Glen Aplin.

The cheapest - Ballandean. The general store has it at 102.9.

Owner Tracy Muller believes the difference comes down to them being run independently.

"We're not under the Neumanns banner, or any banner, any more," Mrs Muller said.

"We get our fuel from United but we're not part of the United service station chain.

"We just buy it, put our few cents on and that's the price it's coming in at."

She said they've had people travelling to Ballandean just to fill up.

"We've had a few coming in from all different places.

"It's pretty significant if you can save 20 or more cents compared to town," Mrs Muller said.

BAFFLED: Member for Southern Downs James Lister. Picture: File

Member for Southern Downs James Lister encouraged people to shop around before paying top dollar.

"Caltex and Woolworths are failing to pass on the recent falls in the wholesale price of unleaded petrol, and this needs to stop," Mr Lister said.

"When I filled up the farm ute the other day I went to the Glen Aplin Liberty servo because in town we're still paying about 20c per litre more than in the city and even some other regional areas.

"The big players, and on the Granite Belt this means the Caltex on the highway and the Woolworths Caltex, are the price setters in town.

"The small private servos in town take their lead from the local big company suppliers and this is understandable.

"I note though that independents like Mick at Glen Aplin Liberty, Kerry at the Ballandean General Store, and also the Wallangarra General Store, are charging much less for fuel, even though as mum-and-dad small businesses, they have less room to move on price.

"I urge everyone to shop around.

"If a local family-owned servo or general store is cheaper, go and reward them with your business, and grab some food and other supplies from them while you're there.

"That should help to keep prices down, and it'll support hardworking small businesses who are doing it tough right now," he said.