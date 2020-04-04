Stanthorpe Lifeline set to close doors

BARGAIN buyers and op shop regulars will have until close of business today to head to Lifeline in Stanthorpe as it plans to shut the doors.

Lifeline Darling Downs has announced that all their stores would be temporarily shut, including Stanthorpe’s Roger St shop.

“This decision to temporarily close has been made to safeguard the health and wellbeing of our staff, volunteers and customers due to the impact of COVID-19,” Lifeline Darling Downs CEO Derek Tuffield said.

Many of Lifeline’s retail employees and volunteers are in at-risk age groups and the stores were deemed too risky to their health.

“We are advising the community today which will allow our customers a small amount of time to collect lay-bys or make final purchases before we stand down.

“I would also like to stress that our emergency relief and counselling services are still operating and will continue to do so. We have installed a toll-free number to ensure people can contact us which is 1800 951 052,” he said.

There’s concern that the closures could leave the charity’s crisis phone line in jeopardy.

The stores directly fund the 24-hour phone line that Lifeline is determined to keep running.

“We’ll be doing everything we can to support our amazing retail employees and volunteers during this temporary closure, and have no intention of reducing positions across our stores,” Lifeline’s Queensland retail general manager Jamie Mackay said.

“We’re fielding an unprecedented volume of calls at the moment, and we’re struggling to answer the phone to everyone,” Mr Mackay said.

“We desperately need urgent funding from the Queensland Government to ensure our 13 11 14 crisis- support line is not only able to weather the absence of revenue from our retail stores, but to service the increased public demand due to COVID-19,” he said.