Stanthorpe Jockey Club given welcomed funding boost

HORSE RACING: Stanthorpe’s Jockey Club will share part in $750,000 infrastructure funding as part of the Palaszczuk Government Country Racing Program.

Thirteen race clubs across the Darling Downs, Maranoa and South West will use funding for infrastructure repairs and maintenance.

Stanthorpe Jockey Club president Neil Brunckhorst said the announcement is welcome news for the club.

Stanthorpe Jockey Club president Neil Brunckhorst.

“It is definitely good news,” Brunckhorst said.

“This will help us provide a safe environment on the track and for patrons who visit the track too,” he said.

The $47,000 in funding will go towards a photo-finish tower upgrade, drainage work to the track and removing and replacing 500m of outside running rail.

Brunckhorst said with the promising signs of crowds returning to sporting events, he hopes the upgrades will be well underway by the time Stanthorpe’s race day comes around in October.

“It is still four months until we race – I would be very worried if we are still in lockdown by then.

“We really appreciate the money and will do our best to have all the work done by race day,” he said.

Minister for Racing Stirling Hinchliffe said the announcement will serve as a boost to the economies for the receiving regions.

“Coming at this time when the global economy is taking blow after blow as a result of the pandemic this funding is yet another avenue for Queensland to unite and recover.

“We’re expecting to announce a third round before the end of the year which again means jobs and another decent shot in the arm of the economies of successful communities.

“This package has delivered great results for Queensland’s racing industry and the latest round of CRP funding will be warmly welcomed.”

Roma Turf Club, Texas Jockey Club, Chinchilla Race Club and Central Warrego Race Club are also set to receive funding.