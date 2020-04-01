Stanthorpe Hospital prepared for virus outbreak

Darling Downs Health has confirmed strategies are in place in the event of a confirmed COVID-19 case in Stanthorpe.

DARLING Downs Health has confirmed strategies are in place to minimise risk and further spread in the event of a confirmed coronavirus case in Stanthorpe.

“All Queensland hospitals, including those in the Darling Downs Hospital and Health Service, will respond to the outbreak according to existing strategies and plans as the situation develops,” a Darling Downs Health spokesman said.

Current cases in the Darling Downs Health region are spread between Toowoomba, Kingaroy, Miles, and Warwick, with Stanthorpe yet to have a confirmed case.

The spokesman confirmed most of Queensland’s cases were either people who had recently returned from overseas or people who had close contact with returned travellers.

“To be at risk, you would need face-to-face contact with a confirmed case for more than 15 minutes or have shared an enclosed space with a confirmed case for more than two hours,” he said.

“When doing contact tracing on confirmed cases, we are not looking for people the person may have passed on the street or in a shop, as the risk in these situations is extremely low.

“If you haven’t done either of these things but you’re feeling unwell, right now, it’s more likely you’ll have a different illness, like a cold or the flu.”

Common symptoms of COVID-19 include:

Fever

A cough

Sore throat

Fatigue

Shortness of breath.

“Queenslanders are encouraged to carefully consider what travel and outings are necessary and stay at home as much as possible,” the spokesman said.

“Our overall message is that staying home will save lives. We urge people not to leave their homes unless they have to.”