Stanthorpe girls given chance to be crowned a queen

IF any young Stanthorpe girls have ever dreamt of being crowned a queen then the upcoming rodeo might be your best shot.

The Stanthorpe Rodeo will be held next Saturday, March 7 and at the event, the quest to find and crown a National Rodeo Association queen, princess and junior princess will be held in conjunction.

Current NRA Rodeo Queen Rebecca Young said it’s a perfect way to get involved and be the ‘poster girl’ for the sport.

“The rodeo queen is the friendly face, the glitz and glamour and the ‘poster girl’ of rodeo,” Ms Young said.

“My duty and responsibilities as rodeo queen, is to be the ambassador of the association and the go to person between the spectators and crowd members, and the cowboys and cowgirls of the NRA,” she said.

So far, there’s been a positive response from Stanthorpe participants.

“I’ve received some entries from Stanthorpe locals for the 2020 quest. We have anywhere between 4-8 entrants per age group each year,” she said.

The age group is 12 years and under ofr junior rodeo princess, 13-17 for rodeo princess and 18 and over for rodeo queen.

“Entrants are judged on four categories which include horsemanship, knowledge of the national rodeo association, appearance and personality,” Ms Young said.

“The winners of each age group will have the opportunity to be involved in the main grand entry of the rodeo in front of all the spectators of the Stanthorpe Rodeo 2020.

For Ms Young, who grew up in Wamuran, north of Brisbane, she’d had a lifetime of involvement before being crowned queen.

“I have been involved in the National Rodeo Association since I was five-years-old.

“Questing is all about encouragement and growing your personal skills, which I believe every young woman needs in this day and age.”

Head to the NRA Facebook page for more details on how you can enter or phone Ms Young on 0427 585 610.