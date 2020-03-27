Stanthorpe dance studio leaping to online

A passionate dance teacher isn’t letting the COVID-19 pandemic stop her students from doing what they love, continuing her classes through video chat.

MMStudios-Dance owner Michaela Sabburg said she is doing everything she can to maintain some form of normality for her students.

“When we heard that we were going to have to close it was so overwhelming.

“We thought we would give online classes a go for the last week of the school term and see how well it worked.

“Depending how long this whole thing lasts will depend how long we are online for,” she said.

Planning to live stream classes from the comfort of her own home, Ms Sabburg said it is a great opportunity for students to continue to interact with their peers.

“Rather than being cooped up at home doing nothing, this will be really good for their mental health and wellbeing while we get through all of this.

“I know every other small business is in the same position so I hope we can get it working for the kids so they can continue doing something they love.”

She said majority of ballet, tap, jazz, lyrical, contemporary, hip hop, acrobatics and musical theatre classes with run as normal through a program called zoom.

“It is an online platform usually used for long distance meetings.

“The idea is to run the class as normal and just have the kids following along.”

Already testing out the program with her staff, Ms Sabburg said online classes will start for students on Monday.

“I know a lot of students are going to drop off because of financial difficulties but the main idea is to just have the kids dancing.”