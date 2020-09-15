Stanthorpe cricketer stars in DDBBL season opener

IN FORM: Former Stanthorpe player Dean Sullivan is one of the first from the Granite Belt to be selected in the Darling Downs Big Bash League.

THE Darling Downs’ top cricketers have taken to the pitch with the start of the annual Big Bash League, with two Stanthorpe cricketers named among the best.

It’s the first-time former Valleys and Stanthorpe representative player Dean Sullivan has been selected for the Hip Pocket Rockets in the highly competitive league.

The fast-paced game is one Sullivan said he’s eager to be a part of.

“The guys are competitive straight out the gate; everyone knows their job,” Sullivan said.

“It’s definitely a step up from club level, even just playing on Sunday, you could feel the intensity.”

The six-team T20 competition has helped to establish a pathway for the region’s up-and-coming players.

Dean Sullivan bats for Hip Pocket Rockets. RobScan Knight Riders vs Hip Pocket Rockets. Darling Downs Bush Bash League. Sunday. 13th Sep 2020

The middle order batsmen and wicket keeper said the format was the future of the game in the region.

“It’s taking off across the country and it’ll only go from strength to strength,” he said.

“T20 is the future of cricket, it’s packaged in a way that’s consumable for younger players and creates a clear path.”

Sullivan was full of praise for fellow Stanthorpe player Charlie Moncada, who excelled for the Robscan Knight Riders.

“It’s great to see guys from the country who are playing in the competition and doing so well,” he said.

“You get thrown in the mix with all different players from Brisbane, Stanthorpe, Toowoomba, and guys from Chinchilla.

“It’s a fantastic hit out before the club season starts.”

