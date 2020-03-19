Stanthorpe COVID-19 case rumour: Darling Downs Health responds

There have been no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Stanthorpe.

QUEENSLAND has 16 new confirmed cases of coronavirus, raising the state total to 94.

The patients consist of nine males and seven females ranging in from 25 to 52 years old.

However, none of these cases have been confirmed in the Darling, Southern or Western Downs.

This clarification comes after widespread rumours on social media of a confirmed case in Stanthorpe.

Seven of these patients are being managed by the Gold Coast Public Health Unit.

Three at Brisbane Metro South Public Health Unit, one at Sunshine Coast Public Health Unit and one at West Morton Public Health Unit.

Darling Downs Hospital and Health Service said the patient details of the remaining four are pending.

If residents experience flu-like symptoms and have travelled overseas recently, or been in close contact with a confirmed COVID-19 case, they are urged to seek medical assistance immediately.