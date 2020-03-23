Coronavirus crisis impacts Stanthorpe: All you need to know

We're committed to providing you with the latest as the virus continues to impact our lives.

Stanthorpe is not immune from the extraordinary federal government measures that will close or restrict the places where people gather that came into effect lunchtime today.

The PM has also warned that even harsher restrictions could be on the cards if Australians failed to observe proper social distancing measures in public places such as in shopping centres.

Here is the detailed list of what will be closed and restricted in Stanthorpe.

It comes as Warwick has recorded its first case of coronavirus after Peter and Michelle Wright returned from a 50th birthday dinner at the Sunshine Coast last week.

While schools currently remain open in Queensland, St Joseph's School is preparing to go online for its learning.

The virus threat is also hitting local events and tourism hard with cancellations and postponements. Some of those include;

CANCELLED

- Glen Innes Celtic Festival

- Granite Belt Giants 'come and try days'

- Growers and Grocers Orchard Experience

POSTPONED

- Aimens Centenary

- Eco Festival

Chamber of Commerce president Graham Parker has told the Border Post he is fearful the virus will be something that not every business can recover from.

In Toowoomba, a staff member at a local school has contracted the virus.

And on the Sunshine Coast, some of the areas biggest employers are trying to work out how to keep their workers for months.

CENTRELINK

The brutal reality of shutdowns forced by the surging coronavirus pandemic has been reflected in 'Depression' like scenes of people queuing for help at Centrelink offices.

On the Gold Coast, lines are stretching for more than a block around one of the biggest Centrelink offices.

Hundreds of people, many wearing protective face masks arrived at the Centrelink long before opening, with the queue stretching down a block and around a corner. There have been similar scenes in Ipswich.

The Federal Government's online portal for unemployment benefits crashed under the increased strain.

Both the Centrelink app and the entire MyGov portal fell over shortly before 9am, with users unable to log into their accounts to update their information or register for allowances including Newstart.

Social media users also reported being unable to get through to Centrelink over the phone, instead met with messages to call back later.

HOW TO ACCESS CASH PAYMENTS

"There is unprecedented demand for the service right now, but Australians need to be patient. Try logging on later today or even tomorrow," Government Services Minister Stuart Robert told AAP on Monday.

Services Australia said it was experiencing "very high demand" but a lot of queries involved the same questions, so pleaded with those unsure about the payments to visit servicesaustralia.gov.au/COVID19.

