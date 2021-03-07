Stanthorpe celebrates buskers after tumultuous year

LEMONADE OUT OF LEMONS: Singer songwriter Rae Leigh performs at the 2021 South East Queensland Busking Finals in Stanthorpe.

Singer-songwriter Rae Leigh had just launched her first two singles and was in the middle of recording her EP last year when Covid hit.

“I had just got my first major paid gig in Roma,” she said.

“I had just got my deposit and everything and then everything shut down.”

Unable to play live gigs or promote her music, The Gold Coast talent turned to busking.

“It was to just keep doing stuff but I ended up learning how to play guitar better for longer periods of time,” she said.

“I got my original songs in front of more people.”

“It kinda delayed but at the same time, a lot of positive stuff came out of it.

“My son made a lemonade stand in lockdown, so it’s like that, making lemonade out of lemons.”

It was stories of hope like Rae Leigh’s that were in the air at this weekend’s 2021 South East Queensland Busking Finals in Stanthorpe.

Residents and artists alike lined the Stanthorpe CBD listening to hitmakers and up and coming artists.

It was Rae Leigh’s first time at the busking finals, inspired by her husband to check it out.

“It’s absolutely amazing, so friend and fun,” she said.

“One guy I met at one of my turnovers came over and sang a few songs with me, a random duet, it’s just very collaborative.”

Young gun Sarah Savannah from Kenmore couldn’t wait to come back for another year of the championships.

“I really love it here, there’s so many people around every year,” she said.

“So many locals come out and that’s why we come back, because the locals support and actually enjoy the live music. They don’t just walk past.”

