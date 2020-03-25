Stanthorpe cafe turns to online in order to stay afloat

A Stanthorpe cafe has turned to online amid the coronavirus pandemic.

A STANTHORPE cafe is relying on its online sales to keep the business afloat, according to Brinx Deli & Cafe owner Kristy O’Brien.

Ms O’Brien said the deli side to the business was now her main source of income.

“Cafe sales have dropped dramatically,” she said.

“Takeaway isn’t selling well so we are focusing on our deli sales.”

Brinx Deli & Cafe owner Deli Kristy O'Brien.

Ms O’Brien said she had to let go of all 10 of her staff.

“You need manpower to operate a cafe whereas a deli I can just operate on my own.

“You can’t keep having the same amount of outlay if you don’t have the same amount of income.”

With Ms O’Brien and her mother the only two currently working, she said she would continue to keep the doors open for as long as she can.

“From what I hear, the whole country is going to be in lockdown.

“We will just keep going for as long as we possibly can.

“But selling a cup of coffee isn’t worth your life, I would rather be home where it is safe.”

As for where to from here, Ms O’Brien said she would continue to adapt to the ever-changing circumstances.

“It is out of everyone’s hands.

“I don’t want to panic but its hard not to worry about something you have absolutely no control over.

“If you don’t adapt then that will be it.”