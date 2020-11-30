Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Politics

‘Stands for nothing’: Newman’s ScoMo sledge

by Peter Gleeson
30th Nov 2020 4:56 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

 

Former premier Campbell Newman is hopping mad, and it's the Federal Government he has in his sights.

It follows a decision by the Government to reject a Newman government ruling of 2014 which allowed a Cape York landholder to clear 2100ha of woodland to plant grain crops.

Conservation and environmental groups campaigned against the decision, and last week federal Environment Minister Sussan Ley backed the conservationists, saying the land clearing posed a risk to threatened species.

Mr Newman took the gloves off.

"After being in office for seven and a half years, this Coalition Government has not done a thing for northern agriculture or built a dam,'' he raged.

"They never will. They are a government of spin. No substance and they do nothing.

"They are a disgrace. You can quote me on that.''

Mr Newman took particular aim at Prime Minister Scott Morrison.

"He really is Scotty from marketing,'' said Mr Newman, referring to the hashtag used on Twitter.

"Stands for nothing. Even (former prime minister Julia) Gillard was talking about fixing the federal environment legislation in 2012 until she had to back down.

"We will see no dams or ag schemes in this state.

"This PM never saw a hard issue or difficult decision he didn't just walk past.''

Originally published as 'Stands for nothing': Newman's ScoMo sledge

More Stories

campbell newman conservation dams editors picks environment farming scott morrison

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Leading Granite Belt bodies form formidable alliance

        Premium Content Leading Granite Belt bodies form formidable alliance

        Council News With representatives from across the region, the new union hopes to accelerate the region’s growth.

        VOTE NOW: Stanthorpe’s best teacher

        Premium Content VOTE NOW: Stanthorpe’s best teacher

        Education They’re working tirelessly to deliver the best education to our children and now...

        BRIGHT FUTURE: School leaders’ to unite student body

        Premium Content BRIGHT FUTURE: School leaders’ to unite student body

        Education The eager St Joseph’s student leaders are already looking to implement their...

        SCORCHER: Granite Belt braces for blistering heatwave

        Premium Content SCORCHER: Granite Belt braces for blistering heatwave

        Weather Summer is hitting Stanthorpe with a bang, with the mercury set to spike to almost...