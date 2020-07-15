Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
News

Staff, Optus owed millions after travel company collapses

by Hayden Johnson
15th Jul 2020 2:22 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE COVID-19 lockdown of Australia's borders has forced a Gold Coast international phone company into administration owing a staggering $2.2 million to workers and creditors.

TravelSim, which was put into administration on July 2, sold cheap SIM cards to international travellers before it was decimated by the COVID-19-forced border shutdown.

Nine of the company's workers are owed $216,423 while unsecured creditors are out-of-pocket $2.06 million.

Optus Mobile is the largest creditor, owed $1.3 million.

TravelSim director Jaimen Zimmerman's five related companies owing $905,000 to TravelSim - but according to its financial report $0 is likely to be recovered.

Administrators are working to recapitalise and sell the Gold Coast company, which has provided a mobile service for international travellers since 2006.

 

TravelSim’s prepaid SIM card pack.
TravelSim’s prepaid SIM card pack.

 

The products are rechargeable services that work with existing handsets by providing a new Australian mobile number on a SIM card.

Mr Zimmermann had previously said Australia's three-month international border closure had "decimated" the company, in what would traditionally be the busiest time of the year when Aussies flock to Europe for its summer.

TravelSim had recently diversified to offer a local mobile service through its FlexiSim product.

Community Newsletter SignUp

Worrells Solvency and Forensic Accountants Partner Jason Bettles was appointed voluntary administrator of TravelSim Australia Pty Ltd.

"Our goal, together with the director is to navigate through this incredibly difficult period to get the best possible result for the business, its customers and creditors," Mr Bettles said.

Originally published as Staff, Optus owed millions after travel company collapses

More Stories

business company finance technolgoy travelsim

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        KEEP ON CRAFTING: Market lifeline gets the go ahead

        premium_icon KEEP ON CRAFTING: Market lifeline gets the go ahead

        News ‘Boost’ for struggling Southern Downs crafters as annual event organisers announce exciting plans.

        Changes to casual work rules hits businesses hard

        premium_icon Changes to casual work rules hits businesses hard

        News Overhauyl has reduced the ability to hire the staff required

        Fears for ‘thick’ packs of wild dogs on farms, campgrounds

        premium_icon Fears for ‘thick’ packs of wild dogs on farms, campgrounds

        News Southern Downs landholders respond to inconsistency in pest management.

        REVEALED: Top 10 complaints at Stanthorpe Hospital

        premium_icon REVEALED: Top 10 complaints at Stanthorpe Hospital

        News New data has exposed the biggest reasons patients are admitted to Stanthorpe...