Staff let go, takeaway only: Businesses adapt to virus rules

RESTRICTED: Stanthorpe’s Central Hotel has been hit by national rules announced on Sunday.

WITH new government restrictions in place from midday today, our country is about to embark on a journey that we have never seen before.

Yesterday Prime Minister Scott Morrison introduced the drastic changes for our country and the dramatic measures enforced to stop the spread of coronavirus.

Mr Morrison said restaurants and cafes will be restricted to takeaway or home delivery only, while indoor sporting venues, gyms and churches and places of worship will also close.

He confirmed schools would remain open until the end of term and would reopen after the break, pending medical advice.

As for the businesses that have been shut down, Central Hotel owner Michael Yates said the future of his business and his staff remain uncertain.

“We don’t know what’s going to happen. I have even contacted my accountant and he doesn’t even know what’s going to happen,” he said.

“We will try and keep as many staff on as possible, but it will have to be very reduced hours.

“The problem I’m facing is to just keep my staff working,” he said.

Two of Stanthorpe’s most popular cafes Farmhouse Café Co and Café 77 have closed their doors offering takeaway only.

Owner of both businesses Tammy Robinson said she it’s the only option she has for the survival of her businesses.

“It is what it is. What other choice do we have,” Ms Robinson said.

She said both cafes will be offering takeaway and home delivery options.

“We have had to put quite a lot of our staff off. We have no other option, and this is what we have to do to make revenue then so be it.”

Principal Andrew Kendal said St Jospeh’s School is currently planning to deliver online learning in the event of school closures.

“In the event of a school closure, learning will continue for students.

“We are planning for the delivery of online learning and the provision of work to students to allow them to continue their learning at home,” he said.

His main concern, along with majority of other principals across Queensland is the effect this disruption is going to have on students learning.

“We acknowledge there may need to be modifications to assessment requirements,” Mr Kendall said.

“Consultation will occur with the Queensland Curriculum and Assessment Authority (QCAA) in relation to senior schooling.

“The QCCA is currently planning how to support schools preparing for likely disruption to teaching and learning owing to coronavirus.”

There are now more than 1350 confirmed cases across the country, with 533 in NSW, 296 in Victoria, 259 in Queensland, 120 in Western Australia, 100 in South Australia, 22 in Tasmania, 19 in the ACT and five in the Northern Territory.

Seven people have died, six of them in NSW.