Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A 15-year-old boy charged with the stabbing murder of 17-year-old Jack Beasley will spend Christmas behind bars after the matter was mentioned in court this morning.
A 15-year-old boy charged with the stabbing murder of 17-year-old Jack Beasley will spend Christmas behind bars after the matter was mentioned in court this morning.
Crime

Teenage stabbing kill accused will spend Christmas in jail

by Patrick Billings, Robyn Wuth
16th Dec 2019 12:19 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A 15-YEAR-OLD boy charged with the stabbing murder of another teenager on the Gold Coast will spend the Christmas holiday behind bars.

The matter was briefly mentioned in Beenleigh Children's Court this morning.

Parkwood teenager Jack Beasley died in the wake of the incident. Picture: Facebook
Parkwood teenager Jack Beasley died in the wake of the incident. Picture: Facebook

The court was closed, with an application by The Courier-Mail and other media to remain in the court while the matter was heard was unsuccessful.

Parkwood 17-year-old Jack Beasley died after he was allegedly stabbed in the chest in a fight on Surfers Paradise Boulevard on Friday night while another 17-year-old stabbed in the chest and back survived.

More Stories

Show More
court jack beasley murder violence

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Classic way to spend Boxing Day

        premium_icon Classic way to spend Boxing Day

        News Get in now if you’d like to be part of this popular event because places are filling up quickly.

        Olympics will put our region in the spotlight

        premium_icon Olympics will put our region in the spotlight

        News Olympics would put the regions on the map, says tourism boss.

        SDRC approves plan to truck water to Gold Coast

        premium_icon SDRC approves plan to truck water to Gold Coast

        News “IRONIC” decision will see water extracted seven days a week in worst drought in...

        Games to ‘fast track’ roads and railways

        premium_icon Games to ‘fast track’ roads and railways

        News How the Olympics will supercharge roads and rail projects