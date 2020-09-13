Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
News

Stab victim collapses in traffic

by Jessica McSweeney
13th Sep 2020 7:29 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

 

A manhunt is underway after a man stumbled into traffic bleeding from a stab wound to the neck this afternoon in Sydney's east. 

The man believed to be in his 30s was found at Anzac Pde, Maroubra at 4.30pm by two off-duty paramedics who worked to keep the man alive before an ambulance arrived.

People rushed from their cars to try and help the man, who collapsed in the middle of the busy street.

A man and a woman were both taken to St Vincent's Hospital. Picture: Damian Shaw
A man and a woman were both taken to St Vincent's Hospital. Picture: Damian Shaw

He was taken to St Vincent's Hospital in a serious condition for multiple stab wounds. 

A short time later a woman was found covered in blood at a nearby apartment building after bystanders heard screams coming from a stairwell.

She was loaded into an ambulance clutching her face, and was taken to St Vincent's Hospital for minor injuries. 

Police established a crime scene at the apartment block before riot police stormed the building, searching for a man believed to be responsible for the stabbing. 

Police were told by witnesses that the victim was seen arguing with another man before he was stabbed.

Police are yet to make any arrests.

Originally published as Stab victim collapses in traffic

More Stories

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        BREAKING: Two people hospitalised after Stanthorpe crash

        Premium Content BREAKING: Two people hospitalised after Stanthorpe crash

        News Five people were assessed after a crash on the busy Stanthorpe side street.

        Queensland sex offenders free to roam streets

        Premium Content Queensland sex offenders free to roam streets

        Crime National register of sex offenders needed

        World-first dam cover inspired by heartbreaking drought loss

        Premium Content World-first dam cover inspired by heartbreaking drought loss

        Rural Designers say the product puts the power back in farmers’ hands

        Alarming petrol theft fuels resident’s fears for safety

        Premium Content Alarming petrol theft fuels resident’s fears for safety

        News The Granite Belt woman is warning the community to remain vigilant after the...