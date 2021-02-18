Stab accused was ‘wanted’ before attack on officer: police

A man was wanted by police for other offences when he was approached by an officer who he allegedly stabbed multiple times, police allege.

A man was wanted by police for other offences when he was approached by an officer who he allegedly stabbed multiple times, police allege.

A MAN was wanted by police for other offences when he was approached by an officer who he allegedly stabbed multiple times, police allege.

Manunda man Jack Clarence Smith, 22, has been remanded in custody after being charged with acts intended to cause grievous bodily harm, possession knife in a public place, possession of dangerous drugs and possession of tainted property.

The first of those offences carries a maximum sentence of life imprisonment.

It is understood police had been actively searching for Mr Smith on Tuesday when the alleged attack on Sen-Constable Tim Liesegang occurred in a Cairns Central stairwell.

Police officers arrest a man at the Bungalow Hotel who allegedly stabbed a police officer at Cairns Central. Picture: Brendan Radke

Far North police Det Acting Insp Kevin Goan said he was also before the court on "unrelated matters".

"The (alleged) offender was being sought by police for a number of matters that had been outstanding and (he) is known to Tim who was (patrolling) in the shopping centre," he said.

"He was wanted by us for questioning in relation to those matters and ... there were some recent matters yesterday that Tim, the victim officer, was aware of in Cairns, that (prompted him) to make the approach and take him into custody to finalise these matters."

Police officers respond to an alleged stabbing at Cairns Central. Picture: Brendan Radke

Det Acting Insp Goan said the other offences police wished to speak to him about had occurred at various locations around Cairns over several days.

The stairwell where the stabbing occurred is regularly patrolled by police, he said, as it was a known "haunt" for unruly behaviour.

It is understood juveniles have previously been found using the area for chroming.

Mr Smith did not appear in court during a very brief mention of the matter on Wednesday and was represented by duty solicitor Laura Moore who said there would not be an application for bail.

Jack Clarence Smith, 22, is accused of stabbing a police officer at Cairns Central shopping centre. Picture: Facebook

She asked for the matter to be adjourned as they awaited the police brief of evidence.

Magistrate Jacqui Payne adjourned it for a committal mention on March 31.

Speaking outside court Det Acting Insp Goan said police had seized a "small knife" which they alleged was the weapon used in the stabbing.

Sen-Constable Liesegang received multiple stab wounds to his stomach, chest and neck and suffered a punctured lung, but is in a stable condition in Cairns Hospital.

Police have made a fresh call for witnesses who may have seen a man matching Mr Smith's description acting suspiciously in Cairns Central prior to the alleged incident which took place about 2.20pm on Tuesday.

Originally published as Stab accused was 'wanted' before alleged attack on officer: police