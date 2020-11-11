‘SPUD-TASTIC’: Show food icon locks in Stanthorpe return

HOT CHIPS: Shannon's Hot Chips operator Clyde Horrex is still smiling, despite a year that has truly thrown the business into the unknown.

THE iconic Shannon’s Hot Potato Chips pop-up shop is making its way to Stanthorpe, giving locals a taste of what’s to come at next year’s Stanthorpe Show.

For just two-days, the staple show food will be on offer at Stanthorpe Showgrounds – one of the last opportunities to enjoy the deep-fried goodness this year.

COVID-19 restrictions forced owners Clyde and Pam Horrex to think creatively about how they could get their ‘spud-tastic’ food out to the community.

According to Mrs Horrex, the decision to start the pop-up came after months of sitting around with no jobs on the books.

“Our last job that we did before COVID was Apple and Grape in March, then we had no work until September,” Mrs Horrex said.

“That’s when we thought this isn’t going to improve so we had to do something about it.

“We started off in Warwick and we’ve mainly been around where we live in Crows Nest.”

Shannon's Hot Potato Chips will run their pop-up at the Stanthorpe Showgrounds this weekend.

Unsure how many potatoes they’d go through over the two-day event, Mrs Horrex hoped the community would get behind the pop-up.

“It’s just an unknown, it’s the risk we take to come and we hope people support us and I hope we go through heaps,” she said.

“Potato season has just finished and we’re lucky to be able to get some, so hopefully we can get through the next few jobs.”

With a little more than two months before the Stanthorpe Show, Mrs Horrex said the confirmation of Queensland’s first agricultural show in 2021 was a “light at the end of the tunnel”.

Show Society president Brett Boatfield said the pop-up would give the community a taste of what’s to come.

“I think it’s a great thing and we’re going to have it as a prelim to the show,” Mr Boatfield said.

“Once it’s out there and people know about it, I think it’ll be a great crowd.

“Everyone loves Shannon’s Chips.”

The pop-up will be open from 10am to 4pm this Saturday and Sunday.

