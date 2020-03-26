Sport shutdown shines light on Granite Belt stars

FINDING A NEW LIGHT: We want to continue talking about sport, so share with us the volunteers who have stuck by through thick and thin.

THE uncertainty of the coronavirus pandemic will pose many challenges to the Granite Belt sports community.

Many competitions have suspended play indefinitely and others have postponed the scheduled starts of their seasons.

It also poses some unique problems from a journalism perspective for The Border Post sports team.

There is however plenty of opportunities as well.

We’re ready to turn the spotlight on to our region’s volunteers, coaches and officials.

The region’s sporting fields and gyms might not be seeing action for some time, but that doesn’t mean we can’t highlight the passion of sports volunteers, officials and coaches.

If you have a volunteer, life member, coach or official involved at any level of sport whose story you’d love to share let us know.

Alternatively, in the midst of the growing virus fears, what measures are being taken at your club to ensure its future.

We also want to speak to any individual athletes who are training for major competitions or championships.

Email through your suggestions to Saavanah Bourke at saavanah.bourke@borderpost.com.au.