Splendour in the Grass confirms 2021 headliners

SPLENDOUR in the Grass has announced its headliners for 2021, but one of the previously announced main acts has cancelled its festival appearance.

On Friday, July 23, British electro-pop band Gorillaz will perform at North Byron Parklands.

Gorillaz are a virtual band created in 1998 by musician Damon Albarn and artist Jamie Hewlett.

The band has sold more than 20 million albums after six releases: Gorillaz (2001), Demon Days (2005), Plastic Beach (2010), The Fall (2010), Humanz (2017), and The Now Now (2018).

On Saturday, July 24, The Strokes will close the night of music.

Formed in 1998, the American band is composed of singer Julian Casablancas, guitarists Nick Valensi and Albert Hammond Jr., bassist Nikolai Fraiture, and drummer Fabrizio Moretti.

In April this year, they released their first studio album in seven years, The New Abnormal.

On Sunday, July 25, Tyler, the Creator will perform in Byron Bay.

Tyler Gregory Okonma, better known as Tyler, the Creator, is an American rapper, singer, songwriter, record producer, music video director, actor, comedian, visual artist, and fashion designer.

His fifth album, Igor (2019), was his first number-one album on the Billboard 200 and won Best Rap Album at the 2020 Grammy Awards.

But there was one notable absence at the Splendour 2021 announcement.

Australian electronic master Flume will not be at the festival next year, organisers confirmed on a message to subscribers.

"Unfortunately, Flume isn't available for July 2021," they said.

Producers promised further line up announcements early next year.

"We'll be dropping the rest of the Splendour in the Grass line-up in early 2021," they confirmed.

Tickets

Organisers confirmed all tickets for the cancelled 2020 festival will be valid for Splendour 2021.

"Please retain your tickets and support live music if you wish to attend," they said.

"Moshtix has been in touch with all account holders directly (first contact was via email, June 10).

2020 ticket holders who are not able to attend the July 2021 dates are able to apply for a refund before midnight, Monday July 27, 2020.

Organisers said refunds can only be requested by the purchaser.

Pre-loved tickets are still available from Moshtix. If your ticket type is unavailable, keep checking back during the refund window as preloved tickets are made available daily.

The 20th Splendour in the Grass will be held on July 23 to 25, 2021, at North Byron Parklands.