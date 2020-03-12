A Tourism Whitsunday campaign, encouraging Aussie tourists to explore the wonders of the Whitsundays, has offered adventurers deals in the region. Photo: Istock

EXPLORE paradise on a penny with these savings.

To encourage Aussies to explore the wonders of the region, Tourism Whitsundays has released a range of deals for adventurers.

Using these discounts you can spend more time and less money in the Whitsundays.

Deals and discounts for four adventures in the Whitsundays

Provided by Tourism Whitsundays

1. Stay at Hamilton Island

Be captivated by the beauty of Hamilton Island with an extra night in paradise and a wallet packed with $150 in resort credit when you book a five-night stay. The offer applies to accommodation at Reef View Hotel, Palm Bungalows and Beach Club. Bookings include a daily breakfast. Children's accommodation and meals are free. The offer is available from April 1 till September 17.

Escape to Hamilton Island, Whitsunday Islands, and save money in paradise. Photo: Tourism Australia

2. Hayman Island

Explore the beauty of Hayman Island for a quarter of the price. Visitors at the Hayman Island Intercontinental can save 25 per cent off their accommodation until September 30. Your stay includes a free buffet breakfast for two.

3. Relax at Airlie Beach

Rest at the Coral Sea Marina Resort for more than three nights and receive a 25 per cent discount. The deal runs until December 19.

4. Take control of your ship, and your budget

Book a seven-night charter bareboat with Queensland Yacht Charters and receive a free gourmet platter. The deal runs till December 31.

Sail away with Cumberland Charter Yachts and received $100 off vessel fuel when you book a five-night charter. This deal runs till December 31.

Take advantage of bareboating deals in the Whitsundays in 2020.

If you book an adventure with Charter Yachts Australia this year, you can flick through your own free copy of the Whitsunday Cruising Guide.

Whitsunday Escape is offering sailors a free marina berth at Hamilton Island Marina if they book a seven night charter. This deal is offered until December 24.

Whitsunday Rent a Yacht is offering a free night of sleep, valued at $220, when you book a five-night charter before December 20.

Take advantage of bareboating deals in the Whitsundays in 2020. Photo: Tourism and Events Queensland.

5. Cruise the reef

Children can explore the wonders of the Great Barrier Reef and Whitehaven Beach for free if their parents book a half day trip with Cruise Whitsundays before July 31.

Or spend a night sleeping on the reef with Cruise Whitsundays with the Reef Sleep package. Receive a $100 discount if you set sail before July 31.

Explore the wonders of Whitehaven Beach with these cruising deals. Photo: Alamy

All deals can be found and booked through www.thewhitsundays.com.au