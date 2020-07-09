Menu
Crime

Speeding blitz: 22 drivers, 3 hours, 1 road

by Kate Kyriacou
9th Jul 2020 5:59 PM
A MOTORBIKE rider clocked travelling an extraordinary 172km/h and a solo L-plater doing 116km/h were among thousands of Queenslanders caught speeding during a school holiday road safety campaign.

Operation Cold Snap will run until July 17 and comes as police expressed concern over the road toll climbing during the coronavirus pandemic

Police say they have been using undisclosed "non-traditional" enforcement methods during the campaign.

Police pull over a motorbike rider as part of Operation Cold Snap.
Yesterday, 22 people were fined in three hours during a blitz on Stanmore Rd at Yatala.

Of those, four were caught breaking the speed limit by more than 40km/h in an 80km/h zone.

The highest speed recorded was a motorbike rider caught travelling at 172km/h.

A learner driver was caught speeding while unaccompanied and without L-plates displayed.

Superintendent David Johnson said police were still seeing terrible behaviour on Queensland roads despite the increased police presence.

Superintendent David Johnson slammed the behaviour of motorists after the blitz. Picture: AAP/Richard Walker
"In the first week of the operation, we have issued more than 3100 infringements for speeding," he said.

"This means more than 3100 people have made a decision to put their own life and the lives of others at risk by speeding - and they are only the ones we have detected."

Wednesday's operation is part of a statewide high-visibility police operation to change driver behaviour and reduce the road toll.

"People can expect to see us when they least expect it," Supt Johnson said.

"The message is simple - slow down and save lives."

