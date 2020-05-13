Menu
A group of tiny loggerhead turtle hatchlings found on a beach, have been escorted out to sea where they’ll catch the East Australian current.
Environment

SEA YOU LATER: Endangered turtles released into the ocean

by JACOB MILEY
13th May 2020 2:29 PM
A GROUP of tiny loggerhead turtle hatchlings rarely seen on the Gold Coast have been given their very own escort out to sea where they'll catch a wave and journey north.

The six hatchling will be taken about 15 kilometres offshore by the SeaWorld team and released into the East Australian Current, made famous by the Disney movie Finding Nemo.

Sea World Veterinarian Claire Madden said the group were among dozens of hatchlings found on Tugun Beach last week.

Dr Madden said it was the first report of the species, which is endangered, breeding on Tugun Beach, as they didn't often travel this far south.

"It's incredibly special," she said.

The group of six had a short stay at SeaWorld where they were resting and given some food ahead of their journey to warmer waters.

Sea World's Rehab co-ordinator Siobhan Houlihan ready to release endangered Loggerhead Turtle Hatchlings which were found at Tugun Beach on Thursday. The six turtles have been resting and rehabilitating at Sea World. Picture Glenn Hampson
"They were healthy. The reason we held on to them was so that we could take them out to this East Australian Current today," she said.

The East Australian Current is what will push these turtles up north, and it's a natural migration up … to those warmer waters and that's where they should grow and flourish."

Dr Madden reminded people to respect the beaches and the animals, if they come across turtle nests.

"It's a pretty incredible sight and we do expect to see more of them doing it, but please don't intervene if you do see it, just appreciate from a far."

Originally published as 'Special' turtle hatchlings rarely seen on Coast released

