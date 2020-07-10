Sparky shocked at crown of Stanthorpe’s best

UNDER THE RADAR: Granite Electrical’s Neil Klemm has been in the industry for more than 40 years, but said he’s always enjoyed staying off the radar but getting the job done.

UNDER THE RADAR: Granite Electrical’s Neil Klemm has been in the industry for more than 40 years, but said he’s always enjoyed staying off the radar but getting the job done.

GRANITE Electrical’s Neil Klemm has been crowed Stanthorpe’s best sparky, as he eyes retirement after decades on the job.

Born and bred in Stanthorpe, Mr Klemm’s been in the industry for more than 40 years, garnering a reputation for his work ethic and reliability.

When told he’d claimed the title of Stanthorpe’s best sparky, he was at a loss for words.

“Fair dinkum, I’m surprised,” Mr Klemm said.

“I’m old and I’ve been around a long time.”

Mr Klemm said it was difficult to determine the best jobs across the region, with each day different to the last.

“I do a lot of breakdown work for the farmers, it’s what I’ve loved doing and what I’ve done the most of,” he said.

“There are some funny (stories) but every day is different when you’re doing breakdown work.”

Trish and Neil Klemm, owner Granite Electrical, have stayed under the radar getting the job done as needed.

It was a close victory for Mr Klemm, who claimed the top spot with the 23 per cent margin over Ensbey Electrical’s Justin Hitchener.

The number of electricians in the region had grown significantly in recent years, according to Mr Klemm.

“Years ago, there weren’t too many around and most were locals,” he said.

“We have a lot of apprentices through and most of them are still working in Stanthorpe for themselves.”

While the fast-paced nature of emergency breakdown work is one he used to thrive off, Mr Klemm said he’s enjoying being able to “come and go” as he likes.

“Being an electrician in Stanthorpe, you have to do a bit of everything. You can’t specialise,” he said.

“It’s a been a good little town, there’s always plenty of work.

“I’m glad I’ve been there for (the Stanthorpe community) to help them out.”