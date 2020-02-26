Souths stars want Fifita to build a super team

South Sydney's indigenous stars believe the club would be guaranteed "one of the best players in the world" if Brisbane sensation David Fifita were coaxed to Redfern for 2021.

As reported by The Daily Telegraph on Monday, 19-year-old Fifita is considering a switch to the Rabbitohs from next year if the club can somehow squeeze the Queensland Origin star into its salary cap.

While the Bunnies have suggested they are no longer in the hunt after Fifita failed to accept an initial $5 million, five-year deal, it is understood the youngster now remains interested after spending last week in the Indigenous All Stars camp alongside several Bunnies including Latrell Mitchell, James Roberts and Cody Walker.

While the deal now seems a long shot, a Fifita switch would undoubtedly make the Bunnies a premiership powerhouse given Queensland Origin star Jai Arrow is also joining the club from next year.

Asked about potentially playing alongside Fifita in 2021, fellow Indigenous All Star James Roberts said: "There's no doubt the guy is a beast.

"He's going to be one of the best players in the world in the next few years. But I have no idea about his contract stuff. He hasn't said anything to me.

"I know he's already a fan of Wayne Bennett. But who isn't? I know (Fifita) debuted under Wayne but as for anything else I'm not sure. I'm sure he will sort himself out and do what is best for his family."

Fifita and James Roberts take part in activities with Indigenous Youth Summit members. Photo: Glenn Hampson

Bunnies playmaker Cody Walker agreed, adding: "Dave Fifita is a wonderful talent and wherever he goes, he'll be a great addition to that club.

"But given I haven't spoken to him about it, I can't really sit here and speculate on who might be coming or leaving. I'll leave it to people higher up to have those conversations."

Souths winger Dane Gagai, who played alongside Fifita with the 2019 Maroons, also said he would love to team up with the powerhouse teenager at an NRL level.

"Obviously I played Origin with Dave, he's a good young kid," Gagai said. "I've only caught wind of the talk today (Tuesday) myself. And that's all up to the club.

"I just know he's a great kid and an unbelievable talent."

Luring Fifita away from the Broncos won’t be easy. Photo: Peter Wallis

It is understood Fifita, who also represented the Australian Nines last year, is not only a huge fan of Bennett, but also assistant Jason Demetriou.

Under Souths' current succession plan, Demetriou not only assumes the top job from Bennett at the end of 2021, but then has a deal for the ensuing four years.

Fifita has previously played under both coaches at Brisbane.

While Souths initially offered Fifita a five-year, $5 million deal late last year, a lack of interest from the powerhouse forward saw the Rabbitohs move on to Arrow and Mitchell instead.

The Broncos have Fifita signed for this year and, well aware from the interest of several Sydney clubs, remain determined to keep him at Red Hill for the long-term.