Southern tourists queuing at the border ready to spend big

SOUTHERNERS ready to open their wallets are waiting at the border as uncertainty over restrictions continues.

The months-long closure of the state's borders is set for a possible end on July 10, pending a review of coronavirus numbers at the end of June, but yesterday the state's Chief Health Officer Jeannette Young hinted the reopening could come sooner.

Among operators seeing a jump in calls from south of the border is picturesque Gold Coast Hinterland getaway O'Reilly's Resort.

"We've seen an increase this week from NSW … as people see through the fog and see it's getting closer," managing director Shane O'Reilly said.

O'Reilly's Resort managing director Shane O'Reilly said potential New South Wales visitors weren’t yet confident enough to book. Picture: Adam Head

"It's not so much booking but people wanting to make sure there's space there.

"They're still waiting for that final word, but we have got more interest which is something."

Mr O'Reilly said Queenslanders had been keeping O'Reilly's full, with 94 per cent of villas booked this weekend and 294 people eating at the resort's dining room on Saturday night in compliance with COVID-19 rules.

Hervey Bay resort Pier building manager Nicole Beattie said Queenslanders had flocked to the Wide Bay town for whale watching season. Bookings "have not stopped" since intrastate restrictions eased.

Kingfisher Bay Resort marketing and communications director Monique Parker said uncertainty over the border reopening had led the operator to promote closer to home.

"We felt it was a safe bet regardless of whether the border would reopen or not," she said.

Meanwhile, airlines Qantas and Virgin are understood to be monitoring demand.

Virgin has said it would double capacity of its flights by early July as restrictions eased.

Qantas was also looking to increase its capacity to 40 per cent of "normal levels" by July.

