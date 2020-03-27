SOUTHERN DOWNS VOTES: Record number of ballots already cast

Southern Downs to vote on its future.

MORE than half of Southern Downs voters have already cast their ballots ahead of tomorrow's Queensland local government election day.

Despite the advice of some health experts around COVID-19, Queensland will forge ahead with this weekend's council and state by-elections.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk has held firm on elections for the state's 77 councils proceeding, as the Electoral Commission of Queensland again insisted that voting was compulsory.

Southern Down Regional Council has 25,950 electors.

As of early this afternoon, 13,720 had voted already.

Southern Downs returning officer Nathan Costello said he'd 'never seen so many people at pre polling'.

The ECQ has introduced a range of health and safety measures to address the risks, including urging voters to bring their own pen and pencil and ensuring that voters keep a 1.5 metre distance from others.

It has also increased cleaning at polling booths, and has banned the distribution of how-to-vote cards and election materials and offered phone voting to those in isolation.

"The ECQ has determined that, based on current advice available, the elections should proceed," an ECQ spokesperson said.

If you're one of the 12,230 people yet to vote, there's several places you can do it tomorrow in Stanthorpe and surrounds.

Polling booths will be open from 8am to 6pm tomorrow.

Where to vote:

- Applethorpe State School, 25576 New England Highway

- Ballandean State School, 7 Bents Rd

- Broadwater State School, 638 Texas Rd

- Dalveen State School, 40 Pine Crescent

- Glen Aplin State School, 54 Mt Stirling Rd

- St Paul's Parish Hall, Stanthorpe, 2 Corundum St

- Stanthorpe Baptist Church, Cnr Hillcrest and Railway streets

- The Summit State School, 34 Taggart Rd

- Wallangarra State School, 50 Callandoon St