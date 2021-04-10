Southern Downs showcased as top tourist spot in new podcast

A big-name Queensland producer has launched a new podcast to showcase the Southern Downs and Granite Belt as one of the state’s top tourist destinations.

Award-winning journalist Sally Eeles has teamed up with Southern Downs Regional Council and Grizzly Bear Media to produce Queensland Adventures, a four-episode podcast series focusing on some of the best the region has to offer.

Tourism operators such as Killarney’s Adjinbilly Rainforest Retreat, Southern Downs Steam Railway, and the Warwick Visitor Information Centre will feature in each of the 25-minute episodes.

Producer Sally Eeles said even after several weeks of filming and production, she was still as “drawn into” the stories from the “wonderful characters” on the Southern Downs.

“It’s one thing to arrive in a place and be able to read the guidebooks or tick of a list to say ‘I’ll see that, go there and eat that’, but it’s another thing to actually listen to stories from people who live here and love this area,” she said.

“The people who know all about the secret places to visit, the perfect picnic spots, the best restaurants … that’s what we wanted to tap into with this podcast.”

Southern Downs Steam Railway was one of several local tourism operators included in the Queensland Adventures podcast.

Adjinbilly owners Sue and Tony Hoopmann said it was a privilege to share the stories of their scenic Killarney spot.

“It’s been an absolute pleasure, and it’s given us a lot of ideas for projects of our own,” Mr Hoopman said.

After volunteering at the Warwick Visitor Information Centre for more than 16 years, Fran Hockings said she hoped the series would encourage locals and tourists alike to dig deeper into the Rose City’s history.

“Given we’re the oldest free-settled area in Queensland, I think that makes learning about our history really important,” she said.

“When you compare photos from the 1890s to today, you can see what’s changed and what is still here … and it’s still such a vibrant, clean city.”



Southern Downs Mayor Vic Pennisi said he was proud to see the region’s “hidden treasures” showcased in the podcast series.

“The locals who have been interviewed in each podcast present as passionate ambassadors for the region, whether they be in the food, entertainment, sport, or tourism industry,” Cr Pennisi said.

The Queensland Adventures podcast can be accessed via Spotify, Apple Podcasts, or wherever you find your podcasts.