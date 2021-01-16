Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Paramedics are seen leaving with a patient from the Hotel Grand Chancellor in Brisbane. It comes as the Southern Downs wastewater threat is cleared. (AAP Image/Darren England) NO ARCHIVING
Paramedics are seen leaving with a patient from the Hotel Grand Chancellor in Brisbane. It comes as the Southern Downs wastewater threat is cleared. (AAP Image/Darren England) NO ARCHIVING
News

Southern Downs sewerage cleared of COVID—19

Tessa Flemming
16th Jan 2021 9:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A SECONDARY test of Southern Downs sewerage has revealed our region is now clear of a wastewater coronavirus threat.

Darling Downs Health said the virus was not detected in the sample taken this week.

The negative testing applies to both samples Warwick and Stanthorpe treatment plants.

It comes as routine testing at the treatment plants detected viral fragments over December 29 and 30.

At the time, Queensland chief health officer Jeannette Young said it didn’t necessarily mean COVID-19 was present in the community.

“A positive sewage result means that someone who has been infected was shedding the virus,” she said.

“Infected people can shed viral fragments and that shedding can happen for several weeks after the person is no longer infectious.”

While Southern Downs residents have revelled in the good news, wastewater samples across seven Queensland suburbs have tested positive in the past 24 hours.

Coronavirus fragments were detected in wastewater treatment plants at Gibson Island, Luggage Point, Wynnum, Capalaba, Loganholme, Pimpama and Coombabah.

There are currently 30 active cases of COVID-19 in Queensland, with 29 of those under hospital supervision.

Those residents experiencing any symptoms should get tested.

While the Warwick Hospital pop-up is now closed, you can still get tested at the Warwick Hospital Emergency Department or the Condamine Clinic.

To book an appointment at the Guy St clinic, call 4666 9666.

Warwick Daily News

Just In

    Teen drowns at public pool

    Teen drowns at public pool
    • 16th Jan 2021 8:54 AM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Rural residents urged to up security amid theft wave

        Premium Content Rural residents urged to up security amid theft wave

        News Police have warned Southern Downs rural property owners to tighten their security as petty thefts increase.

        48k jobs up for grabs: Qld’s employment boom

        Premium Content 48k jobs up for grabs: Qld’s employment boom

        Employment Record job vacancies as bosses struggle to find workers

        The simple questions Qld Health can’t answer

        Premium Content The simple questions Qld Health can’t answer

        Health These are the questions that Queensland Health couldn’t answer

        JAZZED UP: Winery’s new initiative sets stage for 2021 comeback

        Premium Content JAZZED UP: Winery’s new initiative sets stage for 2021...

        News Decimated by drought and pandemic in 2020, one Granite Belt winery is determined to...