Southern Downs mine plans to boost production

DEVELOPMENT AHEAD: Tanamerah Properties Pty Ltd hopes to expand the output of its Toolburra mine by 90,000 tonnes per annum.

A proposed Toolburra mine production increase promises to “directly support the local construction industry” and economy if a 90,000 tonne per annum increase in production is approved.

The development application by Gary Hayes & Partners Pty Ltd on behalf of Tanamerah Properties Pty Ltd, was submitted to the Southern Downs Regional Council last week and seeks to extend the existing sandstone mine’s Extractive Industry Use from 10,000 tonnes per annum to 100,000 tonnes per annum.

The existing 161 Evans Road mine has been in operation for about 30 years and is “currently improved” by the quarrying operation Warwick Sandstone.

According to the development documents, the change would result in a 90 per cent increase in traffic to the site, but would not increase the number of people employed there.

“Based on the current operations schedule, (it) would likely increase the average output of 42 tonnes day – equating to an increase from one truck per day to approximately 10 per day (i.e. one–two trucks per hour from the site),” the planning report read.

“There will otherwise be minimal to no notable change to the existing operation, including staff numbers, the hours of the operation and the appearance of the operation from the Evans Road frontage or the overall impact of the operations on the site to the surrounding rural locality.”

Tanamerah Properties Pty Ltd has been operating the sandstone mine for about 30 years.

From an economic point of view, the application claims the production increase is crucial for the staff of about 35 employed by the mine.

“From a regional benefit perspective, the approval being sought is to expand a longstanding Southern Downs business which is a positive outcome for the business and contribute to the overall prosperity and sustainability of the region,” it read.

The site in question is surrounded by rural land which is used for cultivation and grazing.

Tanamerah Properties Pty Ltd was approved for its initial development by the former Rosenthal Shire in July 1985.