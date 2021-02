What needs to be done around your home?

A Southern Downs man is in a serious condition after a ladder fall this morning.

The Springdale resident, reportedly a man in his 40s, fell on a private property at 9.25am. He suffered suspected spinal injuries, according to a Queensland Ambulance spokeswoman.

A rescue helicopter is on scene and the man remains in a stable condition at this stage.