Southern Downs firefighters brave catastrophic NSW blaze

Kris Duncan of Massie, Philip McCabe of Cabarlah, Tony Shaw of Narangba, Nick Watson of Samford, Bec Powell of Mudgeeraba, and Warren Swinson of Mudgeeraba, are part of the second deployment of Queensland firefighters to NSW to fight bushfires and protect homes. Photographer: Liam Kidston.

SOUTHERN Downs firefighters will brave catastrophic conditions in New South Wales when they are flown to the south east front today.

Six men from the Massie Rural Fire Brigade deployed to assist hundreds of firefighters struggling to bring unprecedented fires under control in such towns as Currowan and Bega.

Despite frightening tales of flames flipping eight-tonne fire trucks and developing their own weather systems, fourth officer Ben Rogers said the crew didn’t hesitate when they received the call Friday morning.

“Watching that footage … it was like nothing most people have ever seen,” Mr Rogers said.

“But we see this as an opportunity to help fellow firefighters and we’re always happy to do that.”

Mr Rogers said local crews benefited greatly from interstate assistance this fire season, as unprecedented conditions saw blazes burn for months along the Main Range.

The local fireys will join a team of more than 50 Queensland volunteers expected to assist in the NSW firefighting effort for five days.

Duties may include everything from active firefighting and containment, to monitoring and mopping up.

The large-scale devastation will come as a shock to many, according to Mr Rogers.

“I don’t think any of us have ever experienced anything like what New South Wales is going through,” he said.

“For most of the crew it’ll be a really eye-opening experience to be on the ground with such catastrophic fires.”

Easing conditions have allowed crews on the ground to gain a better handle on the fires, most of which were downgraded to a watch and act level by Monday afternoon.

A second flare-up is expected on Thursday however.

Mr Rogers hopes the experience will better prepare the crew as fire seasons grow longer and more dangerous each year.

“Hopefully it will be a bit of a learning curve for the crew, to see how other brigades operate and the different procedures they have,” Mr Rogers said.

“You can pick up a lot from working shoulder to shoulder with people from different areas.”

The fire danger on the Southern Downs will remain at very high for the remainder of the week, but Mr Rogers said the crew’s absence was no cause for local concern.

“We wouldn’t deploy more crews than what we can afford to,” he said.

“We will always make sure we have sufficient firefighters at home in case anything starts up.”