SOUTHERN DOWNS ELECTION: Full list of declared candidates
As we head to the polls tomorrow in a historic election, plenty of people have declared their intention to run in the upcoming Southern Downs Regional Council local government election on March 28.
Since the first candidates put up their hands up more than six months ago, we have been keeping track of who hopes to win your vote.
Here they are in one handy spot.
MAYORAL RACE:
The four mayoral candidates, numbered in ballot paper order:
Southern Downs Regional Council Mayor 1 DOBIE, Tracy Madonna
Southern Downs Regional Council Mayor 2 DOEPEL, Joe
Southern Downs Regional Council Mayor 3 PENNISI, Vic
Southern Downs Regional Council Mayor 4 KEMP, Peter
CANDIDATE RACE:
And the councillors, numbered in ballot paper order:
Southern Downs Regional Council Councillor 1 CARRICK, Marion
Southern Downs Regional Council Councillor 2 TANCRED, Stephen
Southern Downs Regional Council Councillor 3 GRANT, Greg
Southern Downs Regional Council Councillor 4 CABEZAS, Paola
Southern Downs Regional Council Councillor 5 MCDONALD, Cynthia
Southern Downs Regional Council Councillor 6 MCNALLY, Jo
Southern Downs Regional Council Councillor 7 JENSEN, Michael Damian
Southern Downs Regional Council Councillor 8 LAWS, Sue
Southern Downs Regional Council Councillor 9 HARROLD, Amanda Joy
Southern Downs Regional Council Councillor 10 GREENE-GALLOWAY, Jenn
Southern Downs Regional Council Councillor 11 GLIORI, Marco
Southern Downs Regional Council Councillor 12 ETTERY, Robert
Southern Downs Regional Council Councillor 13 MARSDEN, Barbara
Southern Downs Regional Council Councillor 14 WANTLING, Russell
Southern Downs Regional Council Councillor 15 GOW, Cameron
Southern Downs Regional Council Councillor 16 KEOGH, Julia
Southern Downs Regional Council Councillor 17 JOHNSON, Gregory Glenn
Southern Downs Regional Council Councillor 18 STOCKS, Yve
Southern Downs Regional Council Councillor 19 KELLY, Rod
Southern Downs Regional Council Councillor 20 BARTLEY, Ross
Southern Downs Regional Council Councillor 21 MCNICHOL, Marika
Southern Downs Regional Council Councillor 22 HUNTER, Max
Southern Downs Regional Council Councillor 23 CHRISTENSEN, Scott
Southern Downs Regional Council Councillor 24 GALE, Andrew
Southern Downs Regional Council Councillor 25 REES, Glyn
Southern Downs Regional Council Councillor 26 WINDLE, Shery