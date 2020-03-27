SOUTHERN DOWNS ELECTION: Full list of declared candidates

WHO TO VOTE FOR: The Border Post provides a full list of declared candidates for the upcoming election.

As we head to the polls tomorrow in a historic election, plenty of people have declared their intention to run in the upcoming Southern Downs Regional Council local government election on March 28.

Since the first candidates put up their hands up more than six months ago, we have been keeping track of who hopes to win your vote.

Here they are in one handy spot.

MAYORAL RACE:

The four mayoral candidates, numbered in ballot paper order:

Southern Downs Regional Council Mayor 1 DOBIE, Tracy Madonna

Southern Downs Regional Council Mayor 2 DOEPEL, Joe

Southern Downs Regional Council Mayor 3 PENNISI, Vic

Southern Downs Regional Council Mayor 4 KEMP, Peter

CANDIDATE RACE:

And the councillors, numbered in ballot paper order:

Southern Downs Regional Council Councillor 1 CARRICK, Marion

Southern Downs Regional Council Councillor 2 TANCRED, Stephen

Southern Downs Regional Council Councillor 3 GRANT, Greg

Southern Downs Regional Council Councillor 4 CABEZAS, Paola

Southern Downs Regional Council Councillor 5 MCDONALD, Cynthia

Southern Downs Regional Council Councillor 6 MCNALLY, Jo

Southern Downs Regional Council Councillor 7 JENSEN, Michael Damian

Southern Downs Regional Council Councillor 8 LAWS, Sue

Southern Downs Regional Council Councillor 9 HARROLD, Amanda Joy

Southern Downs Regional Council Councillor 10 GREENE-GALLOWAY, Jenn

Southern Downs Regional Council Councillor 11 GLIORI, Marco

Southern Downs Regional Council Councillor 12 ETTERY, Robert

Southern Downs Regional Council Councillor 13 MARSDEN, Barbara

Southern Downs Regional Council Councillor 14 WANTLING, Russell

Southern Downs Regional Council Councillor 15 GOW, Cameron

Southern Downs Regional Council Councillor 16 KEOGH, Julia

Southern Downs Regional Council Councillor 17 JOHNSON, Gregory Glenn

Southern Downs Regional Council Councillor 18 STOCKS, Yve

Southern Downs Regional Council Councillor 19 KELLY, Rod

Southern Downs Regional Council Councillor 20 BARTLEY, Ross

Southern Downs Regional Council Councillor 21 MCNICHOL, Marika

Southern Downs Regional Council Councillor 22 HUNTER, Max

Southern Downs Regional Council Councillor 23 CHRISTENSEN, Scott

Southern Downs Regional Council Councillor 24 GALE, Andrew

Southern Downs Regional Council Councillor 25 REES, Glyn

Southern Downs Regional Council Councillor 26 WINDLE, Shery